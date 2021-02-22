William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,722,432 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 217.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722,432 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.49% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $150,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after buying an additional 1,916,329 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,544,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 386,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 379,455 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,107,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 459,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,520,000 after buying an additional 256,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAL stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.01. 3,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,219. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

