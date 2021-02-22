William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 487,709 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,709 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems comprises about 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.80% of Mercury Systems worth $286,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,976,000 after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223,667 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 24.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after acquiring an additional 295,766 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,396,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,959,000 after acquiring an additional 44,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $101,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,222,974.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,059 shares of company stock worth $1,321,840 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of MRCY stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $70.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,776. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average is $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

