William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,873 shares during the period. NICE makes up about 1.2% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.05% of NICE worth $361,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.54.

NICE stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,696. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.