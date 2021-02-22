William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $158.24 Million Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 747.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 975,127 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Zendesk worth $158,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after buying an additional 1,345,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,182,000 after buying an additional 923,694 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,956,000 after buying an additional 154,198 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,352,000 after buying an additional 254,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN traded down $4.43 on Monday, reaching $153.26. 17,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,882. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.74.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $808,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,804 shares of company stock worth $15,021,701. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

