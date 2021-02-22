William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $174.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,647,107 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 375,831 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Cree worth $174,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Cree by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cree by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cree by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cree by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Cree’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.