William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $221.60 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,808,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,683 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.85% of Axon Enterprise worth $221,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 36,954 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 69.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAXN traded up $4.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.54. 25,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.87. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.45, a PEG ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $256,532.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,990.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $307,838.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,839,254.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,693 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,273. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAXN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.89.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

