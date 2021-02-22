William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $254.88 Million Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,207,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 473,150 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 9.00% of Veracyte worth $254,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 7.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 317,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 94,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,494. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

