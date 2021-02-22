William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $265.35 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,169,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 669,298 shares during the period. Trex accounts for 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.74% of Trex worth $265,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,202,000 after acquiring an additional 105,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,560,000 after buying an additional 298,570 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,546,000 after buying an additional 1,737,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trex by 137.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Shares of Trex stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,357. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.46.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

