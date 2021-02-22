William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $377.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,248,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,115 shares during the period. The Brink’s comprises approximately 1.3% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 10.62% of The Brink’s worth $377,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 3,403.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 178.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Brink's alerts:

Shares of The Brink’s stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,561. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.04 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on BCO. Truist upped their price objective on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.