William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.50% of GoDaddy worth $210,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,426,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $69,628,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average of $79.66. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $3,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $27,085.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,240.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,367 shares of company stock worth $11,464,173. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

