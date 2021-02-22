William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,105 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up approximately 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 5.17% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $264,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at $908,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,692,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

NYSE BJ traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.29. 16,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

