William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $181.57 Million in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,282,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,568,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of 10x Genomics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXG traded down $4.78 on Monday, reaching $185.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.28 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $201.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.19.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.36.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,377,453.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $5,107,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,250 shares of company stock worth $27,845,638 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

