William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,199,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158,957 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 1.2% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Canadian National Railway worth $351,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 255,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,096,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,442,000 after purchasing an additional 174,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.06. 25,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $116.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.