William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,894 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.95% of MongoDB worth $205,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 48.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,115 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $64,326,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 4,342.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,512,000 after acquiring an additional 110,293 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $20,230,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total transaction of $9,634,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at $71,076,090.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $58,247,246 in the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $12.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $405.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.52. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

