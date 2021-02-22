William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.25% of Abiomed worth $183,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Abiomed by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Abiomed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Abiomed by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 6,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,246. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $326.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,655. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

