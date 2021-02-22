William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 895,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,614 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Atlassian worth $209,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Atlassian by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Atlassian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM traded down $12.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.25. 25,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of -142.77, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.22. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.76.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

