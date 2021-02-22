William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,436 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Burlington Stores worth $158,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at $13,399,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.43.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -101.85 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $271.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.25 and a 200 day moving average of $224.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

