William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,094,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120,355 shares during the quarter. Yandex accounts for approximately 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Yandex worth $284,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Yandex by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Yandex by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YNDX shares. HSBC downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yandex in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.31.

NASDAQ YNDX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.58. 65,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,513. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 197.82, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.