William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 514,428 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,428 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.76% of LiveRamp worth $230,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

In related news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,668 shares of company stock worth $3,302,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.50. 5,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,333. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

