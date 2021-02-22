William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,023 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.71% of FirstCash worth $164,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.35. 975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,806. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. FirstCash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $85.96.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

