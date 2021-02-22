William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150,702 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.68% of Builders FirstSource worth $222,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 216.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $44.13.

Several analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

