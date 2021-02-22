William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,590 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.03% of Helen of Troy worth $218,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 69.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,891,000 after purchasing an additional 475,625 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,910,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 50.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,843,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth approximately $14,351,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

HELE stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.65. 3,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,003. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

