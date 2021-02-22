William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,602 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.03% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $212,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.02. 2,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $182.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $66,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,426.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,381,778. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

