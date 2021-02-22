William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,151,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,099 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.49% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $156,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 32,684 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,044,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,095,000 after acquiring an additional 520,374 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 104,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,476,000.

NYSE TME traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.06. 380,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,470,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

