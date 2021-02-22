William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 130,277 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,277 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Guidewire Software worth $155,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,306 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,127. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -322.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.70. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $572,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,107.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

