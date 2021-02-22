William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 182,937 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 182,937 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.46% of Globant worth $198,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Globant by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Globant by 1,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $16.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.07 and a 200 day moving average of $193.35. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLOB shares. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.25.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

