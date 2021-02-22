William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 19,784 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,410,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,784 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.89% of Cameco worth $206,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth $60,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 207,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,331. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,660,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

