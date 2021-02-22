William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 225,836 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225,836 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Generac worth $190,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Generac by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Generac by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Generac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $22.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $340.80. 19,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $365.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.85.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

