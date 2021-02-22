William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 29,319 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,319 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.83% of Euronet Worldwide worth $290,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,282,000 after purchasing an additional 77,918 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after acquiring an additional 366,657 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 621,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,085,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after buying an additional 194,332 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EEFT. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.55.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,815. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $151.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.82 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average of $116.80.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

