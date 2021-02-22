William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 31,604 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,604 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.37% of Insulet worth $231,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,222,000 after acquiring an additional 130,839 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,037,000 after acquiring an additional 90,865 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 335,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,647,000 after acquiring an additional 63,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,108,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 63.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,698,000 after buying an additional 102,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $11.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.89. 4,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,239. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 622.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.97.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

