William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 32,507 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,507 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.41% of STERIS worth $228,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.40.

NYSE STE traded down $4.50 on Monday, reaching $174.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,288. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $203.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.97.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. STERIS’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

