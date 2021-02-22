William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 39,143 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 39,143 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Lululemon Athletica worth $279,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,224,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 35,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $8.28 on Monday, hitting $323.95. 32,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.01.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

