William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 39,220 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,220 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.26% of Aspen Technology worth $200,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 70,049 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $7,885,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.88.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.40. 3,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

