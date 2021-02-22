William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 423,947 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,709,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 423,947 shares during the period. Pure Storage accounts for about 1.2% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 5.76% of Pure Storage worth $355,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,882,000 after buying an additional 14,480,352 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,204,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,560,000 after acquiring an additional 565,380 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after buying an additional 1,650,875 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 73.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,728,000 after buying an additional 4,635,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 60.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,891,000 after buying an additional 3,365,075 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $296,985.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,493,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Pure Storage stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 106,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,799. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

