William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 49,526 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,092,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,526 shares during the period. Crown accounts for 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.29% of Crown worth $309,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Crown by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,015,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crown by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,258,000 after purchasing an additional 402,130 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 89.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 806,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,961,000 after buying an additional 381,227 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Crown by 1,427.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,464,000 after purchasing an additional 358,745 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 26.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,219,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 253,398 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

NYSE CCK traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.60. 5,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,555. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $101.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

