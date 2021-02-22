William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 51,413 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,413 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Ares Management worth $173,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Ares Management by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Ares Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 232,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ares Management by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,393,000 after purchasing an additional 189,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $918,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.41. 2,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 13,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $616,772.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $365,337.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,431 shares of company stock worth $51,758,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

