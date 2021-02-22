William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 5,693,562 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,590,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693,562 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Zynga worth $193,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 367,962 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at $2,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at $1,328,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $12,510,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at $12,879,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $186,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 895,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,726,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,498,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 427,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,736,977. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

