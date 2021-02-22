William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 57,559 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,559 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.93% of FirstService worth $174,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after buying an additional 260,021 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.2% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,027,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,245,000 after purchasing an additional 121,265 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,514,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 7.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FirstService by 11.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,698 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.08. 794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $156.50.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.46 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. Raymond James upped their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.