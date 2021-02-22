William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 714,356 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,890,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714,356 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.80% of National Vision worth $176,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 10.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in National Vision by 11.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in National Vision by 15.2% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 426,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,327,000 after buying an additional 56,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,448. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,283.32, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

