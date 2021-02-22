William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 9,234 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,839,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.17% of Brooks Automation worth $260,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 82,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,912. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens raised shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

