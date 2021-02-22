William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 9,552 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Amedisys worth $220,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth $117,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED stock traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $286.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.05.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

