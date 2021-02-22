William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 97,928 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,868,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,928 shares during the period. Alarm.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.84% of Alarm.com worth $296,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of ALRM traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,321. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $689,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,061.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

