William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,042 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Avalara worth $212,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,597,000 after acquiring an additional 375,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avalara by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,272 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 71,290 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Avalara by 966.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 387,080 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara stock traded down $7.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,426. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.47 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.40 and a 200 day moving average of $150.78.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $588,411.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,640.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $4,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,361 shares of company stock worth $29,492,106. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

