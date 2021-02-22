William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 34,446 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Teleflex worth $203,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.27.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $385.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,512. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $414.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.