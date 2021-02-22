William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,137,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,376 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.17% of Virtu Financial worth $154,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of -0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

