William Blair Weighs in on American International Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for American International Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

AIG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.69.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $42.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

