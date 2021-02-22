William Blair Weighs in on Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Argo Group International in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

ARGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of ARGO opened at $44.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Argo Group International by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Argo Group International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Argo Group International by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -137.78%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.