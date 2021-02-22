Wings (WINGS) Price Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can currently be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $5.46 million and $27,295.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00057821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.37 or 0.00759791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00039926 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00061527 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.47 or 0.04444684 BTC.

Wings Profile

WINGS is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

