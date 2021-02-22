Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Trading Down 6.5%

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $130.37 and last traded at $131.32. Approximately 691,193 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 467,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.79, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.48.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 14.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $926,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $549,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $159,000.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

