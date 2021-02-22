Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) is Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s 8th Largest Position

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,805 shares during the quarter. Winnebago Industries makes up 1.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.44% of Winnebago Industries worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after purchasing an additional 361,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 22.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after buying an additional 255,441 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,379,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,291,000 after buying an additional 169,615 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 629,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 305,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.57. 3,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

